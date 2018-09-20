You beauty! Businesses shortlisted for awards

Businesses in north Northumberland have been named as shortlisted finalists in the inaugural North East Beauty Industry Awards 2018.

The ceremony is being staged at Gosforth Park Marriott Hotel, in Newcastle, on Sunday.

The Beauty Box, Alnwick, and Serenity, Amble, are in the running to win the 5 Star Beauty Salon – Northumberland category.

Jane Atkin, from The Beauty Box, is shortlisted for Beauty Therapist of the Year.

In the Resident Spa of the Year category, Macdonald Linden Hall Golf and Country Club and Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa are among the contenders. The Secret Spa at Village Farm, Shilbottle, is in the running to win two prizes, shortlisted for Spa Team of the Year and Day Spa of the Year.

Beau Monde Salon & Spa, Lucker, and Beacon Hill Spa, near Longhorsley, are also up for Day Spa of the Year.

Alnwick Barbering Company is in contention to win Barbers of the Year, while Alnwick’s Hotspur 1364 is up for Barber of the Year.

Genix Healthcare Dental Clinic, in Alnwick, is a shortlisted finalist for Dental Practice of the Year – Northumberland.