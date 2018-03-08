Yobs cause a nuisance by hurling snowballs at homes

Yobs hurled snowballs at houses along an Amble street on three consecutive nights, including the home of an elderly war veteran.

A frustrated resident, who did not want to be named, contacted the Gazette on Monday to voice his dismay at the incidents.

He said that the youths threw the snowballs at properties along Bisley Road on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evening.

The resident described the incidents as horrendous and said that when homeowners confronted the louts, they were greeted with verbal abuse and obscenities.

The 62-year-old local, whose house was hit during the spate of attacks, said: “There was targeted anti-social behaviour on this quiet road of Amble over the period of three nights.

“When the snow came down on Wednesday, a group of about eight to 10 teenagers started lobbing snowballs with stones in at houses – homes belonging to families with children and one house where a war veteran lives.

“We thought it might be a one-off incident, but they came back on Thursday and again on Friday, at about 8pm.

“My house was hit on two of the nights, with the snowballs hitting downstairs windows.

“Myself and a next-door neighbour challenged the group and one of the group swore at us.”

He also claims that one member of the gang exposed himself.

The resident added: “Apart from the fear to residents, I don’t think any damage was done.

“These incidents really weren’t minor and I was quite shocked. It was horrendous.”