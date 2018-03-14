Wow! Amazing carpet of purple crocuses at Wallington

A breath-taking carpet of vibrant purple has reappeared in the walled garden at Wallington, despite the best efforts of the recent Beast from the East.

The blaze of colour has come from 100,000 crocuses, which took the gardening team and 20 volunteers two weeks to plant in Autumn 2015.

An impressive sight as the crocuses beat the Beast to bloom again this year.

The crocuses have survived the heavy snow and freezing temperatures at the end of February and beginning of March, and are providing another sensational show.

They cover the 3500sq m of the lower lawn in the walled garden at the National Trust property near Morpeth.

The crocuses are Ruby Giants (crocus tommasinianus) and will be in bloom for the next couple of weeks, so plan in your trip to Wallington to see them before they disappear for this year.

Pictures were taken by Alex Prain, senior gardener at Wallington.