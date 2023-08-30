Super blue moon set to be visible in the skies over Northumberland for the first time in over 10 years

Super moons are not all that rare, happening several times a year, and blue moons, although less frequent, still occur every two to three years.

However, tonight’s super blue moon is considered a rarity and according to NASA they only appear on average once every 10 years, with the last visible one in the UK being in 2009. The next super blue moon won’t be until 2037.

A super moon occurs when the moon is full during its closest point in orbit around earth and a blue moon is when there are two full moons in a single month, it’s where the phrase ‘once in a blue moon’ comes from.

A stunning full moon captured by the South Shields based photographer Steven Lomas.

The forecast shows clear skies for Northumberland tonight, so make sure to look up and catch a glimpse of it in some of the darkest skies in the UK.