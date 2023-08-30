News you can trust since 1854
Super blue moon set to be visible in the skies over Northumberland for the first time in over 10 years

A rare super blue moon will be visible in the sky tonight with clear skies forecast.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 15:46 BST

Super moons are not all that rare, happening several times a year, and blue moons, although less frequent, still occur every two to three years.

However, tonight’s super blue moon is considered a rarity and according to NASA they only appear on average once every 10 years, with the last visible one in the UK being in 2009. The next super blue moon won’t be until 2037.

A super moon occurs when the moon is full during its closest point in orbit around earth and a blue moon is when there are two full moons in a single month, it’s where the phrase ‘once in a blue moon’ comes from.

A stunning full moon captured by the South Shields based photographer Steven Lomas.A stunning full moon captured by the South Shields based photographer Steven Lomas.
The forecast shows clear skies for Northumberland tonight, so make sure to look up and catch a glimpse of it in some of the darkest skies in the UK.

If you take a photo of the super blue moon and would like to share it, please send it with your name and location to [email protected]

