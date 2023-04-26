World War Two airmen commemorated by RAF at Chevington
The 15th annual ANZAC Ceremony took place at Chevington on Sunday when RAF veterans commemorated the sacrifice of the airmen from Australia and New Zealand during World War 2.
Approximately 150 people attended the ANZAC Ceremony including representatives of the Royal Air Force and the Australian and New Zealand Air Forces.
They were supported by contingents from Northumbrian Universities Air Squadron and cadets from the Air Training Corps.
Music was provided by the Backworth Colliery Band. During the march-past which followed the ceremony the salute was taken by Air Commodore Richard Corney.