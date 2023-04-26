News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
7 minutes ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
24 minutes ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
2 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
16 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
17 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores

World War Two airmen commemorated by RAF at Chevington

The 15th annual ANZAC Ceremony took place at Chevington on Sunday when RAF veterans commemorated the sacrifice of the airmen from Australia and New Zealand during World War 2.

By Sydney GrahamContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
The ANZAC Ceremony at Chevington CemeteryThe ANZAC Ceremony at Chevington Cemetery
The ANZAC Ceremony at Chevington Cemetery

Approximately 150 people attended the ANZAC Ceremony including representatives of the Royal Air Force and the Australian and New Zealand Air Forces.

They were supported by contingents from Northumbrian Universities Air Squadron and cadets from the Air Training Corps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Music was provided by the Backworth Colliery Band. During the march-past which followed the ceremony the salute was taken by Air Commodore Richard Corney.

Squadron Leader Sander (Australia), Wing Commander Best (RAF), Squadron Leader Price (New Zealand) and Mr Chris James (RAFA). Picture: Alan ProudlockSquadron Leader Sander (Australia), Wing Commander Best (RAF), Squadron Leader Price (New Zealand) and Mr Chris James (RAFA). Picture: Alan Proudlock
Squadron Leader Sander (Australia), Wing Commander Best (RAF), Squadron Leader Price (New Zealand) and Mr Chris James (RAFA). Picture: Alan Proudlock
Most Popular
Air Commodore Richard Corney, OBE, takes the salute at the ANZAC Ceremony.Air Commodore Richard Corney, OBE, takes the salute at the ANZAC Ceremony.
Air Commodore Richard Corney, OBE, takes the salute at the ANZAC Ceremony.
Related topics:RAFNew ZealandAustralia
News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us