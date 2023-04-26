The ANZAC Ceremony at Chevington Cemetery

Approximately 150 people attended the ANZAC Ceremony including representatives of the Royal Air Force and the Australian and New Zealand Air Forces.

They were supported by contingents from Northumbrian Universities Air Squadron and cadets from the Air Training Corps.

Music was provided by the Backworth Colliery Band. During the march-past which followed the ceremony the salute was taken by Air Commodore Richard Corney.

Squadron Leader Sander (Australia), Wing Commander Best (RAF), Squadron Leader Price (New Zealand) and Mr Chris James (RAFA). Picture: Alan Proudlock