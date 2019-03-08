World Book Day: Spot the difference!

It wasn’t just the children who had all the fun on World Book Day.

The staff at Barter Books in Alnwick decided to get in on the act by recreating the front cover of Roald Dahl’s Matilda.

Daniel Gurney is Matilda at Barter Books in Alnwick. Picture by Rachael Fraser and Katy Hulme

And who better to pose as the little girl in the blue dress than bearded Daniel Gurney!

The classic Quentin Blake illustration has our hero Matilda sitting on a crate with a book in her lap, surrounded by piles of books.

Daniel is in similar pose among the bookshelves, a fetching red ribbon in his hair!

The picture was taken by Rachael Fraser and Katy Hulme.

The front cover of Roald Dahl's Matilda.

For more World Book Day pictures, click here.