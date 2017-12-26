Works mean road closure in Lesbury

Motorists are being warned of disruption in January while there are roadworks in Lesbury.

In the week starting January 8, there will be two-way traffic lights on the road into Lesbury from the A1068 for drainage work.

The following week, the road will be closed for resurfacing works – all being well and weather permitting, it will take four days.

Two diversion routes are required; on day one, the diversion will be towards Foxton – Alnmouth – Hipsburn. Days two, three and four will mean a diversion to Longhoughton – Littlehoughton – Denwick – Alnwick.

Several traffic management operatives will be on duty in the village to ensure that residents can safely get access to and from their properties.