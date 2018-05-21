Work to transform popular village hall is taking shape

Work to transform a popular community venue in Alnmouth is taking shape, and a fund-raising appeal has been well supported.

The entry lobby of the Hindmarsh Hall now has a smart new look, with new lighting, a new suspended ceiling, panelling to solve damp-plaster issues and a new colour scheme.

The next stage is to carry out improvements up the stairs to the landing, including a permanent place to display the village map – made possible by a grant from the parish council’s Arts Festival fund.

In February, an appeal was launched to raise £8,000 specifically to buy the hardwood boards for the new main hall floor, as part of the overall target of £350,000 for the hall refurbishment. So far, more than £3,000 (including Gift Aid) has been raised and further donations are welcome.

Anyone who would like to have their name included in the time capsule, which is going to be placed under the new floor, should contact Bill Bourne by emailing bill bourne@btinternet.com or calling 01665 830530.