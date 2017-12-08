Work to Beadnell’s seawall

Repair work has been carried out to Beadnell’s seawall.

Following the July meeting of Beadnell Parish Council, vice-chairman Richard Batten and ward member Guy Renner-Thompson inspected the seawall, finding a number of deep holes that had appeared over the summer.

The council’s flood and coastal erosion risk management team has carried out pointing to the worst areas and patched up an area where significant under-scour has occurred.

Work is ongoing to develop a scheme to address the general condition of the defences.