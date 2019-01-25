Work set to start on new footpath to link coastal villages

Work on a new footpath between Seahouses and Bamburgh is due to start next month.

A sponsor is working with Northumberland County Council on the project, members of North Sunderland Parish Council were told at the January meeting.

Councillors also heard there was no further news on the whereabouts of the whalebone arch taken from the grounds of the former first school.

Concerns were raised about an increase in dog waste around the parish. Members decided to speak to the county council to look at ways of tackling the issue.

The festive lights committee was congratulated on a spectacular display, especially the fireworks on Christmas Eve.

No objections were made to plans for a hydro pool room extension to garage/studio at 29A St Aidans.

As there are a large number of grave plots now full of objects which do not meet cemetery regulations and making maintenance of grass impossible, the parish council is to write to all plot owners asking for removal of the objects.

Members heard that the county council proposes to recover costs for provision of traffic management and other services from event organisers, although this does not include a road closure for the Remembrance Day service.

Potholes by the old police station, at the top of harbour hill, beside the slipway and on the pavement outside the primary school have been reported.