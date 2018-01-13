Work on new homes sparks complaints

Frustrated councillors have raised concerns about a housing development, saying that the roads around the site are being left in an awful state and construction vehicles are parking on pavements.

Several members of East Chevington Parish Council vented their anger at Monday night’s meeting, criticising aspects of the work to build Miller Homes’ Shoreland Park project in Hadston.

Coun Fred Thurgood said: “I contacted Miller to complain about the state of the roads – they are disgraceful. Miller don’t seem concerned, but it is their responsibilty. I contacted one department, but unless you’re a customer, they don’t want to speak to you.”

Coun Kevin Hogg added: “The parking of site traffic is ridiculous. They are parking on the pavement and you can’t get past. They should be parking inside the compound.”

The parish council will write to Miller Homes highlighting the councillors’ concerns and asking what can be done to address them.