Work on new car park in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea set to begin
and live on Freeview channel 276
Construction will begin at the site, at the junction of Gibson Street and Maitland Terrace, on August 5 and is expected to take around 15 weeks.
The former location of a library and social services office, vacant since the building was demolished in 2017, is already widely used for parking but this will now be formalised with a proper surface and 38 marked bays.
Four of these bays will be reserved for electric vehicle charging and four will be disabled bays.
The site’s existing boundary wall will be retained. Vehicles will access the car park from Maitland Terrace, and there is a pedestrian access point on Cleveland Terrace.
The project is expected to cost Northumberland County Council £750,000. Plans for the car park were approved in April.
Councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for highways, said: “It is important our towns have enough off-street parking, both for local residents and visitors.
“This new town centre facility will support access to local shops, business, and health facilities as well as providing greater capacity for the increasing number of visitors to the town and its glorious beach and promenade.”
Newbiggin Central and East councillor Liz Simpson added: “It is good to see this temporary car park being developed into a permanent, fully-modernised parking facility, with EV charging points and disabled bays.
“Newbiggin continues to be a very popular place both for residents and visitors and I look forward to the new car park being open for business in the coming months.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.