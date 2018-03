Year 6 pupils from Glendale Middle School in Wooler visited the ISKON Hindu Temple in Newcastle to experience for themselves the world religion they had been studying at school.

They were welcomed by a group of open-hearted people who spoke to the children about some of their core beliefs and performed sacred songs with them. They also introduced the pupils to Hindu clothing and symbolism.

Finally, the children were fortunate to be served a wonderful meal, topping off what had been a great day.