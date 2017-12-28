Wooler school wins new playground

Wooler First School has been selected the winner of a national competition to win a recycled plastic playground.

Schools across the country entered the competition run by Febreze, in partnership with Tesco and TerraCycle, to raise awareness of the issue of waste recycling among Britain’s youngest.

Wooler was the only school in the North East to enter the competition, where pupils were challenged to mobilise their communities to cast votes.

Pupils mounted an impressive and enthusiastic campaign to encourage votes, including a music video, which landed them the grand prize, a recycled plastic playground.

It will be built mainly with parts made from recycled plastic lumber from kerbside recycling waste collected in the UK, including milk and other drink bottles, food trays and containers.

Headteacher Mike Deane-Hall said: “Wooler First School families are very excited for the installation of their own sustainable playground, this will be a big event for us next year. Teaching our youngest children about recycling is important for us as for many years we have championed recycling in our community with the children taking the lead.”