Wooler residents to have another say

Residents’ views are being sought again as the Wooler Neighbourhood Plan process continues.

In November, people were sent and asked to take part in a housing needs survey to help inform the plan.

In total, 32 per cent of households found time to complete and return the form – the organisers, who conduct surveys all the time, expected just 10 per cent, and the plan steering group has thanked everyone who took part.

It has taken time to understand the complex data and analyse the results, but the group hopes to receive a detailed report in time for a drop-in consultation event next Thursday (February 15), from 3.30pm to 7pm at the Cheviot Centre.

There will be displays about the event in shop windows where people should also be able to see a pamphlet outlining proposals that will shape Wooler’s future.

In addition, you can see it and download it on the Wooler Neighbourhood Plan website – www.woolerneighbourhoodplan.org/comments and on the Wooler Neighbourhood Plan Facebook page – https://en-gb.facebook.com/Wooler.Neighbourhood.Plan/

Copies will be available in the Glendale Hall and the Cheviot Centre too.

Residents are asked to make any comments by Saturday, February 24, either on the paper copy or online.

These responses will be used in the next stage as the steering group puts together a draft of the neighbourhood plan.