Wooler Parish Council news in brief

Coun Mark Mather asked Coun Anthony Murray to see if the verges on the A697 could be cut at the junctions and asked if he could arrange to do something about the blocked drains down the A697 towards J Straughans.

Wild flowers: Coun Mather suggested that the South Road grassed area along the river could be enhanced by bulb planting and wild flowers.

Members agreed that it was worth looking into and Coun Mather agreed to do so.

Pavement condition: Coun Caroline Cumming mentioned the condition of the pavement at Ramseys Lane. The county council has this in hand.

Parking concern: Concern was expressed about people parking outside the Co-op on the pavement. Coun Catherine Dunn said another planter was being made which could be used as a deterrent.

Shop update: Coun Cumming asked for an update re the obstruction outside the carpet shop on South Road. It is believed to be in the hands of the county council’s legal team.

Bridleway overgrown: Coun Dunn reported that the public bridleway near the sewerage works was overgrown. Inquiries will be made with the county council to see if it is a public footpath and see what can be done.

New councillor: Coun Graeme Donkin has been co-opted onto the parish council, following the resignation of Rosanna Reed.

Fountain project: The parish council agreed to support the revised project put forward by the Wooler Fountain Restoration Group, as well as to maintain and insure the fountain.