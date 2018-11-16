Wooler Mart owners plan big investment in facilities

A £100,000 investment at Wooler Mart has been announced by owners Harrison and Hetherington (H&H).

Plans to improve operational facilities at the livestock trading centre have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

It is planned to integrate new offices, a meeting room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom into the main mart building.

In addition, H&H wants to improve and extend the current car park, develop the loading bay areas to give better access and bring the lorry washing facilities on-site.

David Pritchard, joint managing director, said: “It is intended to future proof the mart as a leading livestock trading centre. As a company, we want to ensure that all of our marts offer the same standard of facilities for users, wherever they might be selling livestock.

“Here at Wooler, the new meeting room and dining facilities will be available to outside rural businesses and organisations, which will further cement the mart in the local community.”

Will Hamilton, non-executive company director, added: “Without a doubt, there is still a need for livestock auction marts in the Glendale area. In investing in and improving the facilities here, our aim is to strengthen our position and to ensure that we are providing farmers with multi-faceted platforms to trade their livestock.”