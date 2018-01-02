Wooler councillors likely to back memorial project

Members of Wooler Parish Council will decide what support they wish to provide to a project to refurbish the Cheviot War Memorial in the College Valley at their January meeting.

But councillors are keen to back the scheme, which was outlined by Chrys Murphy at last week’s meeting of the parish council, to repair and upgrade the monument and enhance the memorial as a whole.

Erected in 1995, it commemorates 38 Allied airmen from five nations who lost their lives on the Cheviot Hills between 1939 and 1946 in 13 crashes.

Perhaps the most famous saw Sheila the sheepdog awarded an animal bravery award for her involvement in the rescue of American crew, after a B17 Flying Fortress crashed on December 16, 1944.