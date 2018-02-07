Women encouraged to stand for public office

MP for Berwick, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, is calling on more women to get involved in politics.

The Conservative has been encouraging women to stand for public office as part of celebrations to mark the 100-year anniversary since Parliament gave women the right to vote on Tuesday.

She said: “A record number of women were elected to Parliament at the 2017 General Election – we now have over 200 women MPs in Parliament, but there is still so much more to do.

“I want to see more women in politics across the political spectrum and more women representing the Conservative Party at all levels.

“This is why I was celebrating this milestone and using it as an opportunity to encourage more women to stand for public office. Whatever party you believe in, we need as many women standing for office as possible and I would encourage women to get involved in politics and stand for public office.”