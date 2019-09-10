Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle road accident in Blyth
A woman has been taken to hospital after a road accident in Blyth.
Emergency services – including the Great North Air Ambulance Service – were called to William Street shortly before lunchtime today, Tuesday, September 10.
A Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “The call came in at 11.45am to William Street, Blyth.
“We had two pumps from West Harford and one from Pegswood.
“There were three vehicles involved and a person trapped, who we extricated, then handed over to paramedics.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said one victim had been taken to hospital, and added: “We were called at 11.40am to reports of a road traffic collision in Blyth.
“An ambulance, two Hazardous Area Response Vehicles and the air ambulance were involved.
“A female patient was assessed by the doctor from the air ambulance and taken by road ambulance to the Northumberland Specialist Emergency Care Hospital at Cramlington.”