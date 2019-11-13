Woman sexually assaulted in Morpeth Street after befriending man
Northumbria Police have released the description of a man they would like to trace in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in Morpeth.
Northumbria Police have released the description of a man they would like to trace in connection with a sexual assault in Morpeth, that happened at 10am on Thursday, November 7 in Staithes Lane, near the Scout Hut.
The victim, a woman in her forties is reported to have been befriended by the man, before he sexually assaulted her.
He is described as a white male, age between 50 and 60 with bushy white eyebrows. He is medium build and approximately 5ft 8” tall and was wearing a blue beanie hat, blue tracksuit and black shoes.
The investigation is ongoing and police are urging anyone with information to come forward and should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 141324L/19.