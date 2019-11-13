Woman sexually assaulted in Morpeth Street after befriending man

Police are trying to trace a man in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on Staithes Lane

Northumbria Police have released the description of a man they would like to trace in connection with a sexual assault in Morpeth, that happened at 10am on Thursday, November 7 in Staithes Lane, near the Scout Hut.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, a woman in her forties is reported to have been befriended by the man, before he sexually assaulted her.

He is described as a white male, age between 50 and 60 with bushy white eyebrows. He is medium build and approximately 5ft 8” tall and was wearing a blue beanie hat, blue tracksuit and black shoes.