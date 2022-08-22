Woman seriously injured in fall on Bamburgh beach
A woman suffered a suspected fractured hip in a fall on Bamburgh beach.
Coastguard rescue teams, ambulance personnel and Seahouses inshore lifeboat were called to assist early on Sunday afternoon.
It was decided that carrying the woman on a stretcher across the expanse of beach and over the sand dunes was not a viable option.
Seahouses inshore lifeboat was on a public relations visit to Beadnell Sailing Club’s RNLI Flag Day, and was diverted immediately to the incident.
She was placed aboard the inshore lifeboat and taken to Seahouses harbour and transferred to an ambulance for transport to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.
Seahouses RNLI press officer Ian Clayton said: “This was a great example of the rescue crews, coastguard, ambulance and RNLI, all working together, to ensure the best possible casualty outcome.
"The lady was obviously in a lot of pain, and we hope she makes a speedy recovery, and did not find her method of rescue too traumatic.”