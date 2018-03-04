Woman rescued by emergency services in Northumberland

An injured woman was flown to hospital from an area by the coast in Berwick last night.

Berwick, Eyemouth and Holy Island Coastguard Rescue Teams, along with North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria Police, were tasked to the casualty.

A NEAS spokeswoman said: “The service was called to the Magdalene Fields area just before 8pm last night to attend to an injured person.

“A double-crewed ambulance and our hazardous area response team were dispatched, and the service also requested support from the coastguard.

“One female patient was flown to the RVI in Newcastle by a coastguard rescue helicopter, with a NEAS paramedic on board.”