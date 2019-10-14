The rescue teams worked with the Ambulance Service to safely help the woman. Photo: Howick Coastguard Rescue Team

At around 4.30pm on Sunday, October 13, Amble Coastguard Rescue Team and Howick Coastguard Rescue Team were paged by Humber Coastguard to help the North East Ambulance Service who were at the scene of an incident at Seaton Point, Boulmer.

This followed a 999 call reporting that a woman who had been walking along the dunes in the area had slipped and fell onto the beach.

When the coastguard services arrived at the scene, the woman was already in the care of the Ambulance Service’s paramedics.

The woman was sent to hospital. Photo: Amble Coastguard Rescue Team

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rescue teams confirmed that the woman had suffered a leg injury as a result of the fall and was transported to hospital for further care.

A spokesperson for Howick Coastguard Rescue Team said: “The casualty was already in the hands of the NEAS paramedics and being prepared to be evacuated by stretcher. Rescue officers from both Coastguard Rescue teams assisted in carrying the casualty along the beach to the waiting ambulance.”

“Good joint working between HM Coastguard and North East Ambulance Service ensured the casualty was treated and evacuated safely and quickly. We wish the lady a speedy recovery.”