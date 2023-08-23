The incident took place just before 2pm this afternoon on Main Street, near The Bamburgh Castle Inn.

A Great North Air Ambulance Service helicopter arrived at the scene at 2.25pm and its crew assisted in treating the patient, alongside the North East Ambulance Service.

The injured woman was then airlifted to hospital.

The collision happened on Main Street in Seahouses. (Photo by Google)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 2pm today (Wednesday, August 23), police received a report of a collision with a pedestrian on Main Street, Seahouses, in Northumberland.

“Emergency services attended and found a pedestrian who had been struck by a car.

“A woman has been taken to hospital with serious, life-changing injuries.

“The driver remained at the scene and is helping police with enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 1.50pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic incident on Main Street in Seahouses, Northumberland.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew, a clinical team leader, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team, and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service, who attended by air.

"An off-duty paramedic from London Ambulance Service also provided initial support to the patient whilst our crews were travelling to the scene.