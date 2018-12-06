Woman has lucky escape after car plunges into river

A woman had a lucky escape after her car plunged down an embankment and into a river in rural Northumberland.

The incident happened late on Saturday afternoon in the Breamish Valley, upstream of Ingram.

Fortunately, a passer-by was able to assist while North of Tyne and Northumberland National Park mountain rescue teams were covering an event nearby and were quickly at the scene.

The woman and passer-by, who got injured trying to help, were assessed and treated by mountain rescue volunteers. They were then handed over to the care of two double-crewed ambulances. Two hazardous area response teams also attended.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service personnel went into the water to make the scene safe and ensure no-one else was involved.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: “A female was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, along with a second patient who is believed to have been a passer-by who suffered a leg injury while trying to help.”

A Northumbria Police spokesman added: “At 4.23pm on Saturday, police received a report of an overturned vehicle which had travelled down an embankment and into a river near Ingram. A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

Mountain rescue teams said it was a well co-ordinated multi-agency response.