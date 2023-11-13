Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At around 7pm on Sunday, police received a report of a collision between a white Vauxhall Corsa and a Red Range Rover Evoque on the A69, near Haydon Bridge.

Officers and emergency services attended and medical assistance was provided to a number of those involved.

The 31-year-old female driver of the Corsa was taken to hospital with significant life-threatening injuries.

A 38-year-old female passenger sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries and a seven year-old boy, who was also inside the car also sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Range Rover, a 56-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed for around eight hours while emergency services were in attendance and an investigation launched into the incident.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department have carried out a number of enquiries so far, but are now asking anyone with information, especially dash cam footage to get in touch.

Sergeant Russ Surrey said: “This is a very serious collision which has left a woman fighting for her life, and we are determined to establish exactly what has happened.

“We wish her a full recovery and we will continue to support her family, and those injured in any way we can at this time.

“It is vital we establish exactly what has happened in the moments leading up to this collision.

“A number of motorists who saw what happened, pulled over at the scene and spoke to officers but we believe there will be others who haven’t come forward yet.

“We would ask anyone who thinks they have information, especially any dash cam footage from the area to get in touch as it could really help our investigation.”