Woman dies and second rushed to hospital following horror crash between a car and a lorry in Blyth

A woman has died following a crash on the A189 Spine Road

A second woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

Shortly before 11am on Sunday, November 3, emergency services and the Great North Air Ambulance were called to a crash involving two vehicles – a lorry and a wagon – near to Bebside, Blyth.

Sadly a woman in the car was pronounced dead shortly after emergency services arrived.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Officers are in the process of establishing the identity of the deceased and informing next of kin.

“A diversion is also in place as the road is expected to be closed for a number of hours.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing and we’re asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference 412 031119 or report it online via the Northumbria Police website.”

Another female from car has been taken to Cramlington Hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We were called at 10.44am to reports of persons trapped in a vehicle following a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry.

“We have dispatched a trauma car, two Hazardous Area Response Teams, three ambulances and an officer to the scene.

“We have also requested air support from the Great North Air Ambulance Service, with a helicopter landing on the A189.

“One patient has been taken to Cramlington Hospital with serious injuries.”