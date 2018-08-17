Woman dies after being hit by tractor in Northumberland village

A woman has died after being hit by a tractor in Belford.

At around 2.53pm this afternoon police received a report of a collision between a tractor and a pedestrian on West Street.

Emergency services attended but the pedestrian has sadly passed away at the scene.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Enquiries into the collision are now ongoing and anyone who saw what happened is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting log 636 17/08/18 or report online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact.