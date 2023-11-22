Woman arrested after two car crash in Ashington, as Northumbria Police appeals for witnesses
Police received a report of the crash, on Alexandra Road, at around 5.25pm on Saturday, November 11.
Nobody sustained any injuries in the crash, but both vehicles were significantly damaged.
Police officers arrived at the scene and spoke to the occupants of both vehicles. They have begun an investigation into the incident, which is continuing.
One woman, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and has since been released under investigation.
Investigators are asking any member of the public that might have seen what happened, have any information about the crash, or have dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch with them, which can be done by calling 101 or on the Northumbria Police website.