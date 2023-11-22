Northumbria Police is appealing for any witnesses with information or dashcam footage of a two-car collision in Ashington earlier this month to get in touch with them.

Police received a report of the crash, on Alexandra Road, at around 5.25pm on Saturday, November 11.

Nobody sustained any injuries in the crash, but both vehicles were significantly damaged.

Police officers arrived at the scene and spoke to the occupants of both vehicles. They have begun an investigation into the incident, which is continuing.

Police are appealing for anybody who witnessed the crash to come forward. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

One woman, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and has since been released under investigation.