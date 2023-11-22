News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Woman arrested after two car crash in Ashington, as Northumbria Police appeals for witnesses

Northumbria Police is appealing for any witnesses with information or dashcam footage of a two-car collision in Ashington earlier this month to get in touch with them.
By Craig Buchan
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 10:20 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 10:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police received a report of the crash, on Alexandra Road, at around 5.25pm on Saturday, November 11.

Nobody sustained any injuries in the crash, but both vehicles were significantly damaged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police officers arrived at the scene and spoke to the occupants of both vehicles. They have begun an investigation into the incident, which is continuing.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for anybody who witnessed the crash to come forward. (Photo by Northumbria Police)Police are appealing for anybody who witnessed the crash to come forward. (Photo by Northumbria Police)
Police are appealing for anybody who witnessed the crash to come forward. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

One woman, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and has since been released under investigation.

Investigators are asking any member of the public that might have seen what happened, have any information about the crash, or have dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch with them, which can be done by calling 101 or on the Northumbria Police website.