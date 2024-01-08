Woman, 50, arrested after fire at a house in Bedlington
Emergency services were called to an address on Dene View, in Bedlington, on Sunday evening after a fire broke out.
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service recieved the call at 8.25pm and deployed two jets, two hose reels, and two sets of breathing apparatus to the scene, as well as using positive pressure ventilation.
A woman was taken to hospital after the incident but was later discharged.
Northumbria Police began an investigation and a 50-year-old woman has since been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
A police spokesperson said: “At 9pm yesterday (Sunday), we were made aware that a fire had broken out at an address on Dene View, in Bedlington.
“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished a short time later.
“A woman was taken to hospital after suffering non-serious injuries in the incident and has since been discharged.
“Officers are investigating the incident and a woman, aged 50, has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
“She remains in police custody at this time.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a fire on Dene View, Bedlington last night (January 7) shortly after 8:30pm.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew, one clinical team leader and one Hazardous Area Response Team crew. One patient was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital."