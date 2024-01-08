A person has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a house fire in Northumberland at the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to an address on Dene View, in Bedlington, on Sunday evening after a fire broke out.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service recieved the call at 8.25pm and deployed two jets, two hose reels, and two sets of breathing apparatus to the scene, as well as using positive pressure ventilation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was taken to hospital after the incident but was later discharged.

The fire broke out at a house on Dene View. (Photo by Google)

Northumbria Police began an investigation and a 50-year-old woman has since been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

A police spokesperson said: “At 9pm yesterday (Sunday), we were made aware that a fire had broken out at an address on Dene View, in Bedlington.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A woman was taken to hospital after suffering non-serious injuries in the incident and has since been discharged.

“Officers are investigating the incident and a woman, aged 50, has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

“She remains in police custody at this time.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a fire on Dene View, Bedlington last night (January 7) shortly after 8:30pm.