Wolf moon is top of the shots

Mother Nature continues to capture the imagination of our Facebook photographers.

The weather and wildlife both feature in our weekly pic parade of favourites.

SECOND: Robin in the snow by Hugh Campbell.

Top of the shots this time round was a Kevin Stewart picture of the wolf moon – the first full moon of the year – over Alnmouth, which got 642 likes.

The recent snow fall dominated the rest of our top four this week.

THIRD: Snow on the Cheviots by Ryan John Stalker.

In second was a robin perched on snow-covered branches by Hugh Campbell, liked 268 times.

Third place went to Ryan John Stalker’s view of the snow-capped Cheviots, which attracted 249 likes.

In fourth was a black and white shot of the gatehouse entrance to Hulne Park, Alnwick, in its winter coat by Lyn Douglas, with 219 likes.

