Witness appeal after 56-year-old knocked unconscious

Police investigating an assault in Bedlington are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At about 1.29am on Sunday (August 19) police received a report of an assault outside the Red Lion Hotel on Hartford Road.

It is understood that a group of men were involved in a fight outside the premises during which one of the men, a 56-year-old man, received a serious head injury.

The 56-year-old man was taken to hospital and remains unconscious.

Another 56-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were arrested in connection to this incident. Both men have since been released under investigation.

Police believe there were other witnesses in the area at the time of the alleged assault, in particular in passing vehicles which may have dash cams installed.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened and anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 105 19/08/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.