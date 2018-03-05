Withdrawals due to neighbourhood plan’s progress

Bids for new homes in Bamburgh and Seahouses were withdrawn from the North Northumberland Local Area Council last month.

This late decision was due to an update on the progress of the North Northumberland Coast Neighbourhood Plan, which covers the two villages, plus Beadnell.

It is currently at the examination stage, but the inspector has indicated that issues have been resolved and the report would be published soon.

This affects the weight that can be given to the policies in the emerging plan, which could have a bearing on the decisions in both cases.

The Seahouses scheme is an outline bid for 20 homes on land south-west of St Cuthbert’s Close, off Main Street, in North Sunderland, while the Bamburgh proposal is for 10 properties on land next to The Friars.