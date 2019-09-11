Winning Northumberland schools presented with their Tour of Britain design jersey

Cllr Veronica Jones with Duchess's Community High School students (from left) Finlay Wilde, Sam Threlfall and Will Hall and teachers Head of PE Stephanie Cox and art teacher Jennie Hynes.

Pupils at The Duchess’s High School in Alnwick, Berwick Academy and Broomhaugh Church of England First School in Riding Mill have had their designs printed onto a jersey, framed and presented to their school.The art competition was run by Northumberland County Council as part of its celebrations to mark the arrival of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain cycle race in the region.A prize fund of £10,000 saw cash prizes for each winning school and £100 for each school that entered. Prize money was presented to the schools to spend on sporting activities and school trips.Winner of the year 5 to 8 category was Sam Thelfall from Duchess’s High who designed a vibrant red and yellow jersey with a Farne Island puffin on the reverse.Sam was presented with a printed and framed copy of his design at the school by Coun Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult well-being and health, who said: “Sam’s winning entry is so colourful and eye catching and it looks amazing as a jersey. I am very impressed by the clever use of such an iconic Northumberland attraction as the Farne Island puffin.”Winners of the reception to Year 4 category was Broomhaugh, which featured Hadrian’s Wall under a starlit sky. The jersey was designed by Year 4 pupil Adam Symes, who said he thought they were two of the best things about living in Northumberland.Winners of the Year 9 and above category was Berwick Academy. Students designed a jersey as part of their Year 10 GCSE Art class. Working as a team, their jersey design features the local landscape and historical landmarks. Council deputy leader Wayne Daley, said: “We received a fantastic response to the competition with entries from children of all ages right across the county. Each and every pupil put in a great amount of effort and it was a tough decision choosing winners. Everyone who entered should be extremely proud of their efforts and I’d like to thank everyone for taking part.”