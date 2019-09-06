Winners revealed for 2019 Northumbie Awards

Some of the Northumbies & Heart of Achievement winners:

Winners of stunning Northumbie trophies and runners-up Hearts of Achievement awards, all bespoke to Northumberland Day and designed by glass artist, Helen Grierson, were both ecstatic and emotional as they received their trophies.

The winners were:

‘Northumberland Day Flag Challenge Northumbie’, sponsored by Catapult PR -Sonja Gregory, owner of The Hytte self-catering accommodation in Bingfield near Hexham

Coun Liz Dunn and Coun Tom Dunn, of Lynemouth Parish, who received the Rather Big Northumberland Day Flag from Ailsa Campbell-Shiel (Right) of Golden Gate Boat Tours, the last person to use the flag during the 2019 Northumberland Day celebrations.

‘Best Designed Event’, sponsored by the Helen Grierson Glass Studio – The Craster Arms and Saltwater Café, Beadnell

‘Best Foodie Event or Initiative’, sponsored by Ken Bradbury – A Taste of Northumbria, Alnwick​​​​​​​

‘Most Passionate Pub, Café or Tearoom’, sponsored by The County Day Company – Melanie’s Tea Room, in Newbiggin-on Sea

‘The Jill Bradbury Award for the Most Passionate School’, sponsored by Catapult PR - two winners (Newsham Primary, Blyth and Whittingham CofE Primary

‘Just the Ticket Award’, sponsored by Northumberland County. Council/Discover Our Land – Friends of Ridley Park, Blyth​​​​​​​

Runners-up and winners of Hearts of Achievement for this category, sponsored by The White Swan, Alnwick and the Alnwick Rum Company - Hexham Racecourse and Smile Through Sport.

The Northumberland Day Tonic Award, sponsored by the Pilgrim Spirit Company – Ashington Rocks

Runners-up and winners of Hearts of Achievement for this category, sponsored by The County Day Company – Footsteps Northumberland and Lundgren Tours

‘The Best Community Award’ – sponsored by Northumberland County Show – Norham Village

Runner-up and winner of a Heart of Achievement sponsored by The Cookie Jar, Alnwick – Seahouses​​​​​​​

The Peter Roberts ‘Above and Beyond’ Special Recognition Award, sponsored by Langley Castle – Ailsa Campbell-Shiel of Golden Gate Boat Tours, Seahouses​​​​​​​

As well as hearing of all of the shortlisted entrants’ celebratory activities for Northumberland Day 2019, attendees witnessed the launch of the ‘We Love Parishes in the Springtime’ initiative.

The Rather Big Northumberland Day Flag – part of 2019’s celebrations - was presented to Councillors Liz and Tom Dunn, representing the parish of Lynemouth, which will be the starting point for a flag relay that will see the huge flag passed from parish to parish in spring 2020.

Lynemouth was the first parish to register for the challenge, which asks parishes to take pictures with the flag around their parish to showcase their locality, commit to doing something to celebrate Northumberland Day 2020 (May 24), and pass the flag on to the next parish in the relay, in the most innovative manner.

Lynemouth will do that via horse and cart, weaving its heritage as a sea-coaling community into the handover. Horse and cart were the traditional way in which sea-coalers would transport coal that was harvested from the beach `at low tide, after arduous and exhausting raking and shovelling activity.

Other parishes already registered to take part are Northam, Horncliffe and Hedley and attendees at the Northumbies were keen to get their own parishes involved. The message is, ‘the more the better’. Other parishes can register by emailing parishes@NorthumberlandDay.co.uk

Northumberland Day organiser, Jane Hunt, also told attendees about an online shop, coming soon, which will initially sell versions of Northumberland Day’s Northumbear mascot, designed by Sooz Perry of Beartonborough Bears and some other specially designed merchandise.

Jannick Genouw of the Alnwick Rum Company and A Taste of Northumbria announced that the company will stage a Northumbeer Festival at its Alnwick-based brewery, as part of the 2020 Northumberland Day celebrations. Other initiatives are also being planned by Northumberland Day and passionate participants who love their county.

Jane Hunt said: “Seeing how excited and emotional our 15 winners were at the Northumbies 2019, makes all the hard work worthwhile. Nobody can ever get over how stunning the Northumbie Awards are, until they see them, and we know that they are truly coveted awards.

"I have to thank the sponsors who got involved and also the White Swan Hotel for giving us the room hire for free and the Alnwick Rum Company and the Pilgrim Spirit Company for also sponsoring the drinks reception.

“We Love Parishes in the Springtime’ got a very positive response and is an opportunity for all parishes to show their pride and also develop a parish event that can help them bring the community together or fundraise for a community project, around a Northumberland Day celebration. We hope to register many more parishes in the coming weeks.”