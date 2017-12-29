Windfarm fund of £133k per year for community projects

A grants programme totalling £183,500 over the next year is available for community projects due to two windfarms near Widdrington.

Following the installation of two neighbouring turbine sites, the Sisters and North Steads Community Benefit Fund, managed by the Community Foundation on behalf of Ventient Energy, will make a payment of £133,500 in annual benefit for an expected 25-year lifetime with an extra £50,000 being made available in the first year.

The nine-turbine North Steads windfarm, located on the site of a restored former opencast coal mine at Maiden’s Hall and Steadsburn, and the four-turbine Sisters windfarm became operational last month.

Pete Barrett, senior programme advisor at the Community Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to work with Ventient Energy to ensure that the Sisters and North Steads Community Benefit Fund can go further to help projects on their doorstep, strengthen communities, improve lives and support local people in and around the Widdrington area.”

Visit www.community foundation.org.uk/apply