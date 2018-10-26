Win spooktacular tickets and £100 lunch voucher for Alnwick Garden

Scary times await at The Alnwick Garden this Hallowe’en as the Scare Zone opens its doors tomorrow (Saturday, October 27).

With family fun throughout the day, including Hallowe’en crafts with the budding artist team and a Dead of Night spooky trail, not for the faint-hearted, there is something for all the family to enjoy.

The Labyrinth will be turned into the Spook Zone in the daytime with gruesome sights and corpses to behold while there will be a spooky trail around the site as well.

And from 6.30pm, as the darkness of the night crawls over the picturesque Garden, a change in the air starts to happen. A once beautiful and enchanted place changes into a hideous zombie-infested realm of despair. Are you brave enough to venture into the dark and find the zombies who lurk behind the trees? The Scare Garden Spooky Walk awaits.

We have teamed up with The Alnwick Garden to give away two family passes to the Garden and the scary events, which end on October 31, and two £100 lunch vouchers for the Treehouse which can be redeemed any time.

To be in with a chance of winning all you have to do is answer the following question - What date is Hallowe’en?

For more information on the Hallowe’en events at Alnwick Garden visit www.alnwickgarden.com

