Win a wedding in Christmas giveaway

One lucky couple are in for their best Christmas present ever – a luxury wedding.

Ellingham Hall is giving away the prize, worth more than £5,000, as the climax to its 12 Days of Christmas social-media promotion.

Starting on Wednesday, the venue is launching a 12-day giveaway on Facebook.

Prizes will be offered each day, including cases of Prosecco, afternoon tea at the hall, bottles of spirits and a cottage break.

General manager Anthony Hunter said: “We’d always planned to do a 12 Days of Christmas like most venues do, but we decided we wanted to make it mostly real gifts rather than just discounts.

“We then realised we had an available date and we thought, let’s give someone the best Christmas present ever.”

A different prize will be available to be won each day, with the winner announced the following day. The wedding prize will be announced on Christmas Eve, with the winning couple revealed on Christmas Day.

Full details will be available at https://www.facebook.com/ellinghamhall/ and terms and conditions are available at http://www.ellingham-hall.co.uk/

Ellingham Hall was built in the 17th century by Sir John Haggerston, a descendent of the de Hagardestons who were part of the 11th century invading force of William the Conqueror.