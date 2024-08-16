Wilson's Tales Project receives funding to celebrate Berwick's forgotten literary hero
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Border Tales were first published from Berwick in 1834 and became world famous.
The Wilsons Tales Project has been bringing new life to these historic tales for over ten years.
Destination Tweed is a five-year project, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, centred around the creation of a 113-mile trail from Moffat, past the source of the Tweed nearby and on to Berwick.
The Wilsons Tales Project have been holding a celebratory dinner to mark the death of John Mackay Wilson, the originator of the tales, on October 2 annually and after four successful years are planning to up its scale. This year it will be held at the recently refurbished Kings Arms Hotel Assembly Rooms.
As well as the celebratory dinner, the project will continue established traditions, including the announcement and reading of the winning entries to their 100 word competition.
The evening will also include a newly commissioned dramatic presentation connected to the tales.
In addition, the funding has enabled an expansion of activities by bringing a series of prize-winning adapted tales to Paxton House. The Borders Pub Theatre Co. have created a set of six short plays based on Wilsons Tales. The project are collaborating with Paxton House to bring these plays to the public in the Picture Gallery at Paxton House on October 4.
Paxton House and Wilsons Tales Project will also be collaborating to present an educational event at Paxton House celebrating the creativity of Berwick’s forgotten literary hero.
Tickets available from the Wilson’s Tales website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.