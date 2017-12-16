Will village ever see the return of a pub?

A county councillor is trying to encourage the formation of a community group to look into opening a micropub in Longhoughton.

The village has been without a pub since The Burnside Inn – now the Co-op – closed a few years ago.

And the area’s ward member, Coun Wendy Pattison, believes Longhoughton needs a pub.

At last month’s parish-council meeting, she said that she thought there was a great community opportunity to open a pub in the village and that she would endeavour to promote and encourage it locally to enable the formation of a community group to carry this idea forward.

After the meeting, she said: “When I was canvassing ahead of the election earlier this year, there were quite a few people who said they miss the pub.

“Longhoughton is a big village and I think there is an opportunity here, but it is about getting the community interested and involved.”