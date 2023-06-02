Wildfire warning from Northumberland Widlife Trust as temperature heats up

Burning nature.

A spell without rain means many heathlands, moorlands and grasslands are ‘tinder dry’ and run the risk of catching fire from the tiniest hot ember or spark which would leave the land scorched and nature without a home.

Last summer, some parts of the UK experienced the driest weather since 1935. In this region it was exceptionally dry with the peat on Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Border Mires reserves seriously affected as the sphagnum moss that covers peat turned white instead of green which not only became a fire risk but it also affected the many birds, mammals and insects relying on the mosses for survival.

The wildlife charity is now asking visitors to its reserves in Newcastle, Northumberland and North Tyneside to help it by:

• Packing a picnic, not a disposable BBQ• Only lighting BBQs or campfires in authorised locations with a fire pitwhere there are fire extinguishers available• Extinguishing cigarettes or matches and never throwing them onto the ground• Taking litter home because discarded bottles and cans can cause fires• Anybody spotting smoke, or flames should make sure they are safe and thendial 999 immediately

Duncan Hutt, Northumberland Wildlife Trust director of conservation says: “Changing weather patterns, including longer, drier spells, means wild places are much more susceptible to wildfires. These events are devastating for wildlife and communities, destroying precious habitats and costing enormous of money.