Wild cattle excursion planned by Glendale society

The Glendale Agricultural Society (GAS) are set to visit the Wild Cattle of Chillingham, and they are inviting members to book their place.

The event, on Tuesday, May 14 at 6pm, will give members a chance to view the cattle like they’ve never seen them before and discover facts about Britain’s only white cattle herd.

Dating back to over 800 years ago and comprising over 100 cows and bulls, the Chillingham Wild White Cattle are famous for being Northumberland’s ancient herd.

Rachael Tait, Secretary of the Glendale Agricultural Society, said: “We are extremely excited to be visiting the Wild Cattle of Chillingham – an iconic herd of not only Northumberland, but the world. It is advised to book early.”

Tickets are £8 each and can be bought from the Show Office by emailing admin@glendaleshow.com or calling 01668 283868.

Along with the popular Bank Holiday Glendale Show in August, the society hold several activities for its members across ever year.

Active for over 125 years, Glendale Agricultural Society stages the hugely successful Glendale Show attracting over 12,000 visitors each year and has now become one of the leading highlights of the Northumbrian agricultural calendar. As well as hosting the multi-award-winning educational Children’s Countryside Day which last year attracted over 1650 children.

This year’s key events, the Children’s Countryside Day, is being held on Thursday, June 6, and the Glendale Show on Monday, August 26. For further details see the society website on www.glendaleshow.com.