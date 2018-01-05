Who’s been in court in Northumberland?

A round-up of some of the latest results from Mid and South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court, in Bedlington.

A serial thief has been given a curfew and been banned from entering numerous outlets after pleading guilty to shop-lifting offences.

Mandy Cranson, 43, of Beaumont Street, Blyth, admitted pinching just under £100 of meat from the town’s Co-op, as well as a bottle of Loreal skincare from Blyth’s Superdrug store. The offences happened in June, October and December of last year.

She stole the items while subject to a community order which was imposed by magistrates for previous shop-lifting offences.

Following her latest spate of thefts, she has been placed under a curfew and banned from entering numerous Blyth shops – Asda on Cowpen Road, the Co-op on Newcastle Road and Superdrug in Keel Row Shopping Centre – for 12 months.

She also has to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to pay £20 compensation.

○ A Blyth man has pleaded guilty to being in possession of a lock knife in a public place.

Stephen Ram, 50, of Humford House, on Tynedale Drive, admitted the offence, which occurred on December 8 at Quay Road.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and must pay £170 in costs, which will be deducted from his benefits. The knife will be destroyed.

○ A two-year restraining order has been served on a Ponteland man.

Roy Henderson, 58, of Henderson Lodge, Eachwick, pleaded guilty to harassing Yvonne Henderson, after sending her 30 text messages, having been issued with a Police Information Notice not to contact her.

The offence took place between August 10 and September 13.

The restraining order will run until December 27, 2019, and he must pay £415, including a £300 fine.