Who’s been before the magistrates in Northumberland?

A round-up of results from Mid and South-east Northumberland Magistrates’ Court, in Bedlington.

An Alnwick man has been fined after stealing two crates of lager, worth £20, from Morrisons. David Michael Muers, 20, of Upper Barresdale, pleaded guilty to the offence, which occurred on August 24 this year. The theft happened while Muers was serving a suspended sentence for theft/burglary, as well as a conditional discharge for arson. He was fined £70 and ordered to pay £10 compensation.

• A woman has pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drink or drugs. Elizabeth Henderson, 36, of Barras Avenue West, Blyth, has been disqualified from driving for 12 months, after admitting the April 19 offence, which occurred on the A1 at Alnwick. She was ordered to pay £250 costs, including a £135 fine.

• A postal operator stole more than 100 postal packets containing greetings cards and pinched in excess of £200 of cash over a period of nearly three months. Paul Mark Sawyer, 45, of Hazel Grove, Ellington, pleaded guilty to numerous offences dating from November 2016, to February 2017. He was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and pay costs of £795, including compensation.

• A Blyth man must pay £1,248 of compensation, after pleading guilty to fraud. Simon Welsh, 26, of Maple Crescent, Cowpen, admitted to making a false representation, by pretending to be Robert Smith, intending to cause him loss or expose him to a risk of loss. He must also complete a rehabilitation activity requirement.

• A Blyth man has been ordered to complete a 60-day sex offender treatment programme after admitting to a charge of outraging public decency. Christopher John Cole, 38, of Dukes Gardens, admitted behaving in an indecent manner in July this year. He was also made the subject of a three-year criminal behaviour order, prohibiting him from using, possessing or having control of any device capable of capturing still or moving images in any shop, other public amenity or public transport. He also has to pay costs of £170.

• Alex Parkinson, 19, of Vanburgh Gardens, Morpeth, has been banned from the roads for six months after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention and not having insurance. The offences occurred in May. He must pay £440 costs, including £325 fines.

• Elsewhere, a drink-driver caught nearly five times over the limit has been given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for two years by Berwick magistrates. Nicola Pringle, 40, of Tallet, Wooler, admitted the offence, which happened at the village’s Riverside Holiday Park last month. She has been banned from driving for three years and must pay £200 costs.