Whitley Bay Rockcliff RFC unveils memorial to players killed in First World War after members' research

Whitley Bay Rockcliff RFC has unveiled a new memorial to club members that died in the First World War, adding to one commemorating members who died in the Second World War.
By Craig BuchanContributor
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
A group of members had been working to identify past members of Rockcliff and of Monkseaton RFC, a breakaway club that operated from 1912 to 1914, that lost their lives fighting in the war.

They identified 14 people, and they have now been commemorated alongside the 13 people that died in the later conflict, for whom a memorial already existed.

The new memorial was unveiled on November 4 at the club’s Poppy Challenge game against Hartlepool Rovers.

Whitley Bay Rockcliff RFC's new war memorial. (Photo by Steve Brooks)Whitley Bay Rockcliff RFC's new war memorial. (Photo by Steve Brooks)
Whitley Bay Rockcliff RFC's new war memorial. (Photo by Steve Brooks)
Rockcliff won the game 36-23.

In a statement on the club’s Facebook page, it said: “Thank you to everyone who was able to attend the unveiling and dedication of our new war memorial.

“The Rockcliff History Society set itself the goal of researching the fallen past players from World War One, to be recognised alongside those who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War Two.

“We lost them, we have found them. We have brought them home.”

