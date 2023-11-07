Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of members had been working to identify past members of Rockcliff and of Monkseaton RFC, a breakaway club that operated from 1912 to 1914, that lost their lives fighting in the war.

They identified 14 people, and they have now been commemorated alongside the 13 people that died in the later conflict, for whom a memorial already existed.

The new memorial was unveiled on November 4 at the club’s Poppy Challenge game against Hartlepool Rovers.

Whitley Bay Rockcliff RFC's new war memorial. (Photo by Steve Brooks)

Rockcliff won the game 36-23.

In a statement on the club’s Facebook page, it said: “Thank you to everyone who was able to attend the unveiling and dedication of our new war memorial.

“The Rockcliff History Society set itself the goal of researching the fallen past players from World War One, to be recognised alongside those who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War Two.