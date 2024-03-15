Whitley Bay named on The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list once again
The North Tyneside town was named the best in the North and North East in last year’s index and was once again praised by the judges.
Judges said: “This Victorian seaside resort has become a desirable enclave for water-loving families who want brilliant schools, great transport links, and a chilled pace of life on the golden shoreline.
“Whitley Bay High School is getting an upgrade, Newcastle is easily reached by Metro and Park View remains one of the most likeable shopping streets in the land.”
The list, sponsored by Halifax, was published online today here and will appear in this week’s The Sunday Times.
North Berwick in East Lothian was named the overall best place to live in the UK this year and Leeds was named the best place in the North and North East of England.
The Sunday Times’s judges visited all the locations on the list and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.
Helen Davies, the guide’s editor, said: “What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there.
“That means we can see what people really love about the places they live. That might be fast commutes and high-achieving schools but also clean water to swim in, lively town centres with useful shops, the possibility of earning a living, and being part of a friendly community.
“We do consider affordability, though high house prices are no barrier to inclusion as long as they provide value for money. Different people may be looking for different things, but what all our best places have in common is that people love living in them and are proud to call them home.”