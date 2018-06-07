Whimsicle wedding fair at ‘funkiest stately home’

Charlton Hall, the stately home near Chathill that has been transformed into a contemporary wedding and events venue, is hosting a Whimsical Wedding Fair on Sunday (June 10).

Entrepreneur Richard Shell, who also owns the nearby Doxford Barns, has spent a year renovating the Grade II* stately residence into a venue filled with contemporary design and art.

The spectacularly refurbished Charlton Hall.

It has been dubbed Britain’s funkiest stately home by the Sunday Times, and will be hosting the fair to showcase its spectacular interior flair.

Some of the region’s most creative wedding specialists will also be attending and there will be live music, theatrical characters, taster cocktails and canapes.

The event runs from noon to 3pm.

Charlton Hall is the former home of the Thorp family, Alnwick solicitors and one-time owners of the Farne Islands until they gifted them to the National Trust in 1925.

Mr Shell’s plans for bringing Charlton Hall back into use centre on creating a luxurious venue filled with bold interior design and décor by renowned artists and designers, including Vanessa Foley, Lynsey Jean Henderson, Tom Dixon, Matthew Williamson, Diane von Furstenberg, Mulberry and House of Hackney, to name but a few.

He said: “After a year of meticulous planning and renovations, we are finally ready to show off Charlton Hall. We have lovingly restored this property by enhancing traditional features and mixing antiques with modern furnishings.

“It is our second wedding venue, following in the footsteps of Doxford Barns, which consistently receives 5-star customer ratings, which we aim to bring to Charlton Hall, led by our passion for delivering exceptional wedding experiences, coupled with unrivalled food and drink using local produce.”

Charlton Hall can cater for wedding parties of up to 120 guests for a formal seated reception, following a ceremony either at the lake or in the converted art deco ceremony hall.

It officially opens in July 2018 and is available for exclusive use, from weddings to private events and celebrations.

All those who pre-register their attendance to the whimsical wedding event will be entered into a grand draw, with each of the hall’s chosen suppliers offering a prize to help brides and grooms create their dream wedding (prizes are in accordance with suppliers T&Cs and applicable if you choose to marry at Charlton Hall).

To reserve your place at the Whimsical Wedding Event, book your tickets through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/charlton-hall-16420337358