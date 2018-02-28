Which Northumberland schools are closed today

Here is a list of the Northumberland schools which will be closed today (March 1), due to the snow.

Abbeyfields First School

Acomb First School

Amble First School

Amble Links First School

Ashington High School Sports College

Astley Community High School

Barndale House School

Bede Academy School Closed, Primary & Secondary,

Bedlington Station Primary School

Bedlington Stead Lane Primary School

Bedlington West End First School

Bedlington Whitley Memorial C of E First School

Bedlingtonshire High School

Belford First School

Bellingham First School

Bellingham Middle School

Belsay Primary School

Berwick Academy

Berwick Middle School

Blyth Academy

Blyth Horton Grange Primary School

Blyth Malvin's Close Primary Academy

Blyth Morpeth Road Primary Academy

Blyth New Delaval Primary School

Blyth Newsham Primary School

Branton Primary School

Broomhaugh C of E First School

Broomhill First School

Burnside Primary School

Cambo First School

Cambois Primary School

Choppington Primary School

Cleaswell Hill School

Corbridge C of E Vol Aided First School

Corbridge Middle School

Cragside C of E Cont Primary School

Cramlington Eastlea Primary School

Cramlington Hillcrest School

Cramlington Village Primary

Darras Hall Primary School

Dr Thomlinson C of E Middle School

Duchess's Community High School

Ellingham C of E Vol Aided Primary School

Embleton Vincent St Edwards C of E Primary School

Glendale Middle School

Grange View C of E Vol Controlled First School

Greenhaugh First School

Greenhead C of E Primary School

Grove Special School

Guide Post Ringway Primary School

Harbottle C of E Voluntary Aided First School

Heddon on the Wall St Andrew's C of E Primary School

Henshaw C of E Primary School

Hexham First School

Hexham Middle School

Hipsburn Primary School

Holy Trinity C of E First School

Hugh Joicey C of E First School

James Calvert Spence College, Acklington Road

Kielder Community First School

King Edward VI School

Longhorsley St Helen's C of E First School

Longhoughton C of E Primary School

Lowick C of E Vol Controlled First School

Meadowdale Academy

Mickley First School

Morpeth All Saints C of E First School

Morpeth Chantry Middle School

Morpeth Collingwood School

Morpeth First School (Goose Hill)

Morpeth Newminster Middle School

Morpeth Stobhillgate First School

Mowbray Primary School

Netherton Northside First School

New Hartley First School

Norham St Ceolwulfs C of E V.C First School

Northumberland Church of England Academy

Nunnykirk School

Otterburn First School

Ovingham C of E First School

Ovingham Middle School

Pegswood Primary School

Ponteland Community High School

Ponteland Middle School

Ponteland Primary School

Prudhoe Castle First School

Pupil Referral Unit Hepscott Park

Red Row First School

Richard Coates C of E

Rothbury First School

Scremerston First School

Seahouses Primary School

Seaton Sluice First School

Seaton Sluice Middle School

Seaton delaval first school

Sele First School

Shilbottle Primary School

Spittal First School

Ss Peter & Paul's Catholic Academy

St Aidan's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School

St Bede's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School

St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy

St Cuthbert's RC Vol Aided First School, Berwick

St Joseph's RC Voluntary Aided Middle School

St Mary's C of E V.C First School, Berwick

St Mary's RC Voluntary Aided First School, Hexham

St Michael's C of E Primary School

St Robert's RC Voluntary Aided First School

St Wilfrid's RC Primary School

Stakeford Primary School

Stamfordham Primary School

Stannington First School

Swansfield Park Primary

Swarland Primary School

The Dales School

Thropton Village First School

Tritlington C of E First School

Tweedmouth Middle School

Tweedmouth Prior Park First School

Wark C of E First School

Warkworth C of E First School

West Woodburn First School

Whalton C of E Vol Aided Primary School

Whittingham C of E Primary School

Whittonstall First School

Whytrig Community Middle School

Wooler First School

Please note that the listed schools are the schools which have let Northumberland County Council know that they will be closed today (March 1). This is not a complete list and check with your school if it is not on the list.

