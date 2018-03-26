Where to worship over Easter

Celebrate Easter at St Michael's Church, Alnwick.
The following are some of the church services taking place over Easter. It is not a comprehensive list and, while every care has been taken, worshippers should check before heading out.

ACKLINGTON

St John the Divine CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 7pm. Good Friday: First Hour at the Cross, noon. Easter Day: Eucharist, 10.45am.

ALNHAM

St Michael and All Angels CE

Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 1.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 11.30am.

ALNMOUTH

Good Friday: Walk of Witness, starting at the Friary, 10am.

St John the Baptist CE

Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 9.15am.

ALNWICK

Good Friday: Alnwick Christians Together Service in Alnwick Market Place, noon.

Alnwick Baptist Church

Easter Day: Communion, 8am; All-age Celebration, 10.30am.

Alnwick House Church

Good Friday: Service, 11am. Easter Day: Service, 11am.

St Michael’s CE

Maundy Thursday: Eucharist of the Last Supper, with Foot Washing and Stripping of the Altar, 7.30pm, followed by a Silent Watch for one hour until 10pm. Good Friday: Vigil Before the Cross, 2pm. Easter Eve: Vigil, Lighting of the New Fire and Renewal of Baptismal Vows, 7.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Parish Easter Eucharist, 9.30am; Sung Evensong, 6pm.

St Paul’s RC

Maundy Thursday: Mass of the Last Supper, 7pm, Watching at the Altar of Repose till 9pm. Good Friday: Liturgy of Our Lord’s Passion with Word of God, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion, 3pm; Stations of the Cross, 7pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, Blessing Fire and Paschal Candle, Blessing Font, Renewal of Baptismal Vows, Mass of the Resurrection, 6.30pm. Easter Day: Mass of the Risen Lord, 9.30am.

ALWINTON

St Michael and All Angels CE

Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 12.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am.

AMBLE

Good Friday: Ecumenical Act of Witness in Amble Town Square, 11am. Short service, followed by hot drinks and hot cross buns at Trinity Methodist Church.

Sacred Heart RC

Maundy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7pm. Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 11am; Celebration of the Passion, 3pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 7pm. Easter Day: Easter Mass, 9.30pm.

St Cuthbert’s CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 7pm. Good Friday: Penitential Service, 10.15am; At the Foot of the Cross, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Service of New Light, 8pm. Easter Day: Easter Communion, 9.30am.

St Mark’s URC

Easter Day: Easter Worship, 10am.

Trinity Methodist

Maundy Thursday: Morning Worship, 10am. Easter Day: Easter Communion, 10.30am.

BAMBURGH

St Aidan’s CE

Maundy Thursday: Eucharist, 5pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 11am.

BEADNELL

St Ebba CE

Maundy Thursday: Eucharist of The Last Supper, 6.30pm. Good Friday: Worship by the Cross, 4pm. Easter Day: Family Communion, followed by Easter egg hunt, 9am; Easter Songs of Praise, 6.30pm.

CHATTON

Holy Cross CE

Good Friday: An Hour by the Cross, 10am.

CHEVINGTON

St John the Divine CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, followed by Watch and ending with Compline, 7pm. Good Friday: Meditation by the Cross, noon; Family Easter Service at Druridge Bay Community Centre, 4pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion and Renewal of Baptismal Vows, 10am.

CHILLINGHAM

St Peter’s CE

Easter Day: Parish Eucharist, 9.30am.

EGLINGHAM

St Maurice’s CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 6.30pm. Easter Day: Parish Eucharist, 9.30am.

ELLINGHAM

St Maurice’s CE

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 10am. Easter Day: Eucharist of Easter, 9.30am.

FELTON

St Michael and All Angels CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 7pm. Good Friday: Walk of Witness, meet at the village hall to walk to St Michael’s, 6pm; Service of Reflection, 6.30pm. Holy Saturday: Taizé Service, 7.30pm. Easter Day: Sunrise Service at Felton Bridge, 6.30am; Holy Communion, 8am; Family Easter Celebration with Holy Communion, 11am.

HAUXLEY

Hauxley Chapel

Easter Day: Easter Worship, 4pm.

HEPPLE

Christ Church CE

Easter Day: Holy Communion, 9am.

HOLY ISLAND

St Mary the Virgin CE

Maundy Thursday: Tenebrae, 8am; Eucharist of the Last Supper, Foot Washing and Vigil, 8pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Reflections, noon; Seven Last Words of Christ, 1pm; Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm; Evening Prayer, 5.30pm. Holy Saturday: Evening Prayer, 5.30pm; Easter Vigil and Mass, 8.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Holy Communion, 10.45am; Festival Evensong, 5.30pm.

HOWICK

St Michael and All Angels CE

Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 11.15am.

LESBURY

St Mary’s CE

Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 10am.

LONGFRAMLINGTON

Good Friday ecumenical Walk of Witness, starting from St Mary’s Community Room. Coffee and hot cross buns at St Mary’s Community Room, 10am; Walk of witness from the green, 10.30am, with short open air service outside Paper Shop, before proceeding to URC.

Longframlington URC

Maundy Thursday: Maundy Thursday Communion, 7pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Service, 11.15am.

St Mary the Virgin CE

Easter Day: Family Communion, 9.20am.

LONGHOUGHTON

St Peter and St Paul CE

Maundy Thursday: Eucharist with Washing of Feet, 6pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 9.15am.

NORTH SUNDERLAND

St Paul’s CE

Good Friday: Worship by the Cross, 6.30pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil and Welcome the Light, 6.30pm. Easter Day: Family Communion, followed by egg hunt, 10.30am.

OLD BEWICK

Holy Trinity CE

Good Friday: An Hour by the Cross, 2pm. Easter Day: Parish Eucharist, 11am.

ROTHBURY

All Saints CE

Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am; UCCT Songs of Praise, 6.30pm.

St Agnes RC

Good Friday: Liturgy of Our Lord’s Passion with Word of God, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion, 3pm. Easter Day: Mass of the Risen Lord, 9am.

SEAHOUSES

Farne Churches Together Good Friday Procession of Witness through Seahouses. Meet at St Aidan’s RC Church, noon.

St Aidan’s RC

Maundy Thursday: Mass of The Last Supper, 5.30pm. Good Friday: Liturgy of the Passion, 3pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Mass, 5.30pm. Easter Day: Mass of Easter, 11.30am.

Seahouses Methodist

Good Friday: Good Friday Service, 10.30am. Easter Day: Sunrise Service on Seahouses Pier, 6am; Easter Praise Service, 10.45am; Evening Worship with Communion, 6pm.

SHILBOTTLE

St James CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion and Stripping of the Altar, 7pm. Good Friday: Last Hour Before The Cross, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Vigil Service and Breakfast, 6am; Easter Family Communion, 10am.

THROPTON

St Andrew’s CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 6.30pm.

SOUTH CHARLTON

St James CE

Holy Saturday: Pascal Ceremonies, 6.30pm.

WARKWORTH

St Lawrence’s CE

Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 7pm. Good Friday: Messy Church, 10.30am; Third Hour at the Cross, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Eve Vigil, 7pm. Easter Day: Eucharist, 9am.