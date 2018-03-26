Where to worship over Easter

The following are some of the church services taking place over Easter. It is not a comprehensive list and, while every care has been taken, worshippers should check before heading out.
ACKLINGTON
St John the Divine CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 7pm. Good Friday: First Hour at the Cross, noon. Easter Day: Eucharist, 10.45am.
ALNHAM
St Michael and All Angels CE
Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 1.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 11.30am.
ALNMOUTH
Good Friday: Walk of Witness, starting at the Friary, 10am.
St John the Baptist CE
Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 9.15am.
ALNWICK
Good Friday: Alnwick Christians Together Service in Alnwick Market Place, noon.
Alnwick Baptist Church
Easter Day: Communion, 8am; All-age Celebration, 10.30am.
Alnwick House Church
Good Friday: Service, 11am. Easter Day: Service, 11am.
St Michael’s CE
Maundy Thursday: Eucharist of the Last Supper, with Foot Washing and Stripping of the Altar, 7.30pm, followed by a Silent Watch for one hour until 10pm. Good Friday: Vigil Before the Cross, 2pm. Easter Eve: Vigil, Lighting of the New Fire and Renewal of Baptismal Vows, 7.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Parish Easter Eucharist, 9.30am; Sung Evensong, 6pm.
St Paul’s RC
Maundy Thursday: Mass of the Last Supper, 7pm, Watching at the Altar of Repose till 9pm. Good Friday: Liturgy of Our Lord’s Passion with Word of God, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion, 3pm; Stations of the Cross, 7pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, Blessing Fire and Paschal Candle, Blessing Font, Renewal of Baptismal Vows, Mass of the Resurrection, 6.30pm. Easter Day: Mass of the Risen Lord, 9.30am.
ALWINTON
St Michael and All Angels CE
Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 12.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am.
AMBLE
Good Friday: Ecumenical Act of Witness in Amble Town Square, 11am. Short service, followed by hot drinks and hot cross buns at Trinity Methodist Church.
Sacred Heart RC
Maundy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7pm. Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 11am; Celebration of the Passion, 3pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil, 7pm. Easter Day: Easter Mass, 9.30pm.
St Cuthbert’s CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 7pm. Good Friday: Penitential Service, 10.15am; At the Foot of the Cross, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Service of New Light, 8pm. Easter Day: Easter Communion, 9.30am.
St Mark’s URC
Easter Day: Easter Worship, 10am.
Trinity Methodist
Maundy Thursday: Morning Worship, 10am. Easter Day: Easter Communion, 10.30am.
BAMBURGH
St Aidan’s CE
Maundy Thursday: Eucharist, 5pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 11am.
BEADNELL
St Ebba CE
Maundy Thursday: Eucharist of The Last Supper, 6.30pm. Good Friday: Worship by the Cross, 4pm. Easter Day: Family Communion, followed by Easter egg hunt, 9am; Easter Songs of Praise, 6.30pm.
CHATTON
Holy Cross CE
Good Friday: An Hour by the Cross, 10am.
CHEVINGTON
St John the Divine CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, followed by Watch and ending with Compline, 7pm. Good Friday: Meditation by the Cross, noon; Family Easter Service at Druridge Bay Community Centre, 4pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion and Renewal of Baptismal Vows, 10am.
CHILLINGHAM
St Peter’s CE
Easter Day: Parish Eucharist, 9.30am.
EGLINGHAM
St Maurice’s CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 6.30pm. Easter Day: Parish Eucharist, 9.30am.
ELLINGHAM
St Maurice’s CE
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross, 10am. Easter Day: Eucharist of Easter, 9.30am.
FELTON
St Michael and All Angels CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 7pm. Good Friday: Walk of Witness, meet at the village hall to walk to St Michael’s, 6pm; Service of Reflection, 6.30pm. Holy Saturday: Taizé Service, 7.30pm. Easter Day: Sunrise Service at Felton Bridge, 6.30am; Holy Communion, 8am; Family Easter Celebration with Holy Communion, 11am.
HAUXLEY
Hauxley Chapel
Easter Day: Easter Worship, 4pm.
HEPPLE
Christ Church CE
Easter Day: Holy Communion, 9am.
HOLY ISLAND
St Mary the Virgin CE
Maundy Thursday: Tenebrae, 8am; Eucharist of the Last Supper, Foot Washing and Vigil, 8pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Reflections, noon; Seven Last Words of Christ, 1pm; Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm; Evening Prayer, 5.30pm. Holy Saturday: Evening Prayer, 5.30pm; Easter Vigil and Mass, 8.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 8am; Holy Communion, 10.45am; Festival Evensong, 5.30pm.
HOWICK
St Michael and All Angels CE
Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 11.15am.
LESBURY
St Mary’s CE
Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 10am.
LONGFRAMLINGTON
Good Friday ecumenical Walk of Witness, starting from St Mary’s Community Room. Coffee and hot cross buns at St Mary’s Community Room, 10am; Walk of witness from the green, 10.30am, with short open air service outside Paper Shop, before proceeding to URC.
Longframlington URC
Maundy Thursday: Maundy Thursday Communion, 7pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Service, 11.15am.
St Mary the Virgin CE
Easter Day: Family Communion, 9.20am.
LONGHOUGHTON
St Peter and St Paul CE
Maundy Thursday: Eucharist with Washing of Feet, 6pm. Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Eucharist, 9.15am.
NORTH SUNDERLAND
St Paul’s CE
Good Friday: Worship by the Cross, 6.30pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil and Welcome the Light, 6.30pm. Easter Day: Family Communion, followed by egg hunt, 10.30am.
OLD BEWICK
Holy Trinity CE
Good Friday: An Hour by the Cross, 2pm. Easter Day: Parish Eucharist, 11am.
ROTHBURY
All Saints CE
Good Friday: Good Friday Liturgy, 2.30pm. Easter Day: Holy Communion, 10.15am; UCCT Songs of Praise, 6.30pm.
St Agnes RC
Good Friday: Liturgy of Our Lord’s Passion with Word of God, Veneration of the Cross, Holy Communion, 3pm. Easter Day: Mass of the Risen Lord, 9am.
SEAHOUSES
Farne Churches Together Good Friday Procession of Witness through Seahouses. Meet at St Aidan’s RC Church, noon.
St Aidan’s RC
Maundy Thursday: Mass of The Last Supper, 5.30pm. Good Friday: Liturgy of the Passion, 3pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Mass, 5.30pm. Easter Day: Mass of Easter, 11.30am.
Seahouses Methodist
Good Friday: Good Friday Service, 10.30am. Easter Day: Sunrise Service on Seahouses Pier, 6am; Easter Praise Service, 10.45am; Evening Worship with Communion, 6pm.
SHILBOTTLE
St James CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion and Stripping of the Altar, 7pm. Good Friday: Last Hour Before The Cross, 2pm. Easter Day: Easter Vigil Service and Breakfast, 6am; Easter Family Communion, 10am.
THROPTON
St Andrew’s CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 6.30pm.
SOUTH CHARLTON
St James CE
Holy Saturday: Pascal Ceremonies, 6.30pm.
WARKWORTH
St Lawrence’s CE
Maundy Thursday: Holy Communion, 7pm. Good Friday: Messy Church, 10.30am; Third Hour at the Cross, 2pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Eve Vigil, 7pm. Easter Day: Eucharist, 9am.